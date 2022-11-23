It is Sheffield’s top-rated Indian restaurant on Tripadvisor, and the third highest rated overall. It is also one of the city’s best-rated on Google reviews.

Now staff at Urban Choola on Ecclesall Road have revealed some of the secrets of their success, including its most popular dishes. The restaurant has an average score on TripAdvisor of 4.5 out of five, from more than 700 reviews. On Google reviews, where nearly 450 customers have left their ratings, it also scores 4.5.

Restaurant manager Vishnu Subbaram Ramamoorthy said: “We offer authentic Indian cuisine using high quality Ingredients and have delivered high quality product consistency for many years. We regularly introduce new dishes to our menus. Our guests love us for our friendly and attentive service.”

But he added that, like restaurants everywhere, it has been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis. “Food prices are through the roof and our energy price has tripled this year. We do not have a choice but to increase prices at some point,” he explained.

Below are the five most popular dishes at Urban Choola and more photos showing the staff, other food and the interior of the beloved restaurant.

Dahi Puri This is the most popular item on the menu at Urban Choola on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road. The restaurant said: "These are crispy shells which are made with semolina and wheat flour, that are filled with some boiled chickpeas and potatoes and topped with our homemade mint chutney, tamarind chutney,sweet yoghurt and finely cut shavings of gram flour called sev. The serving size is 6 puris per portion and it costs £5.25."

Tandoori Lamb Chops The second most popular item on the menu at Sheffield's Urban Choola restaurant. The restaurant says: "These are best end lamb chops that are cooked in the tandoor (Indian clay oven) and served with 'Kasundi Mooli'; a salad of Kasundi 'Indian' Mustard from East India and shredded White radish (Mooli). These make an excellent starter or work just as well as a main course. The serving size is three lamb chops and it costs £10.95."

Chicken Tikka Biryani The third most popular item on the menu at Urban Choola in Sheffield. The restaurant says: "Biryani is a flavourful and fragrant rice preparation that is layered with curried meat of choice. We use chicken tikka pieces that have been cooked in our homestyle gravy for the biryani. All the biryanis are served with a Mirchi Ka salan, which is a nut and sesame based sauce that is traditionally served as an accompaniment to biryanis back in India."