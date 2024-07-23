Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s only three days away - are you prepared for the return of Tramlines Festival in Sheffield?

From Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, chart-topping, award-winning, and up-and-coming music artists will take to five stages laid out across Hillsborough Park as the city’s biggest party of the summer takes place.

Tramlines Festival is without a doubt one of the highlights of the summer season in Sheffield, and brings tens of thousands of people together for a weekend of carefree fun. This year’s headliners are Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, and Snow Patrol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up of talented singers and entertainers that was revealed all those months ago are now preparing to make their way to the city. But are you prepared too?

Below we have summarised all the most important things you need to know, including tickets, parking and public transport, road closures, and of course, weather.

Tramlines is making its way back to Hillsborough Park. Pictured is the event in 2021 | National World

Getting to Tramlines 2024:

Organisers of Tramlines are eager to reduce the environmental impact of the festival on the city and are urging ticket holders to walk or use public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You have plenty of options to get to Hillsborough Park from the surrounding Sheffield, including walking, tram, taxi, and bus.

Hillsborough Park is served by both the Blue and the Yellow tram services. It also has a number of bus services that connect it with much of the city.

The best way to plan your journey is by using Travel South Yorkshire’s website. Here you can also purchase any tram tickets in advance. For adults, all single bus tickets are currently £2.

For those who must use a car, be aware that there are no free places to park within a mile of the event. But you can purchase an official car parking ticket here: https://tramlinesparking.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans at the mainstage in Hillsborough Park at Tramlines 2019 | National World

Road closures:

To ensure pedestrians can leave the festival grounds safely at the end of each night, Middlewood Road and Penistone Road will be closed to traffic between around 9.30pm and 11pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, and from 8.30pm to 10pm on the Sunday.

Weather:

It may have been almost a year ago, but the images of last year’s mud bath at the festival are still firmly planted in many of our minds. Areas of the park were cordoned off due to intense mud, and straw covered the ground in an attempt to soak up the rain that waterlogged the field.

Thankfully, this year is looking much more promising - and you may even be able to leave the wellies at home.

The Met Office is predicting sunny intervals across all three days in Sheffield, with highs of up to 22C. Both Friday and Sunday should be clear of rain, but be aware of showers on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tramlines turned to muddy mayhem after two days of almost non-stop rain in 2023. | Submitted

Tickets:

With just days to go, tickets are getting scarce and all weekend tickets have gone, but individual day tickets are still available for purchase.