This weekend thousands of music fans will be enjoying Sheffield’s famous Tramlines music festival as performers ranging from Sophie Ellis-Bextor to the Human League take to the stage for the 2024 event.

So we have put together a gallery of pictures of fans enjoying the festival over the last 10 years to mark the great event!

This year the festival is taking place at Hillsborough Park again, as it has for the last few years. But our gallery also looks back at fans enjoying the shows since 2014, at the various different venues where the festival has taken place since it was first launched.

Other venues which have hosted the popular festival over the years have include Devonshire Green and The Ponderosa – but the common strand running right through has been the top quality music that Tramlines brings.

So take a look at our 52 great pictures, below, of joyous festival goers – and see how many people you recognise.

