A top Sheffield restaurant is launching a new terrace, with plans for a BBQ festival, in a new development on its well-known site in the city

Michelin-recommended Sheffield restaurant JÖRO has unveiled its long-awaited open-air terrace at its new Oughtibridge Mill site, alongside plans for a summer BBQ festival celebrating fire-cooked flavours and global cuisine.

To mark the opening, JÖRO will host its first-ever FÝR BBQ Festival on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August.

It will see a weekend of live-fire cooking demos by executive chef Luke French and a specially curated BBQ menu inspired by his travels with interactive tastings served straight from the flames.

Tickets for the event cost £10, granting entry to both days and including one token redeemable for any BBQ dish.

Additional tokens will be available on-site.

The new terrace is nestled on the edge of the Peak District within the Oughtibridge Paper Mill development and offers a more relaxed spin on JÖRO’s acclaimed tasting menus.

The small plates menu features dishes designed for casual al fresco dining, including BBQ Yorkshire bavette steak with Kampot pepper sauce, Barnsley lamb chops with chimichurri, smoked sausage hotdogs, wood-fired pizzas and a heritage tomato salad with wild garlic pesto.

The terrace and upcoming festival mark the latest milestone in JÖRO’s evolution, following its ambitious relocation to a 300-year-old former paper mill earlier last year.

Recently ranked 43rd in the UK’s Top 100 Restaurants list — the only Sheffield venue to feature - JÖRO continues to be recognised for its innovative blend of Nordic and Japanese influences, its dedication to local produce and exceptional service.

The new terrace is now open for bookings, with the FÝR BBQ Festival set to offer one of the most exciting food events of the Sheffield summer.