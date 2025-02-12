The latest edition of the culinary bible includes 22 new one Michelin-starred restaurants, three new two-starred restaurants, and one new three Michelin-starred establishment, Moor Hall, in Aughton, Lancashire.

Sheffield has again missed out on a Michelin star, despite being acknowledged as one of the UK’s foodie hotspots.

But three restaurants in Sheffield are recommended in the Michelin Guide, and another six nearby, including some beautiful venues in the Peak District have also made the grade.

There’s one new addition to the list of top restaurants near Sheffield - the ‘amazing’ Bulls Head, in Holymoorside, near Chesterfield.

Juke & Loe has dropped out of the guide after closing last year, but the brothers behind the acclaimed restaurant are now cooking up a storm at their classy new venture Frerot, within Sheffield’s Cambridge Street Collective food hall. There you’ll find bold flavours and an adventurous take on the classics, in a relaxed setting, offering remarkable value for money.

Another Sheffield restaurant, JÖRO, retains its place in the Michelin Guide following its move to a gorgeous old paper mill in the picturesque Don Valley, on the edge of the Peak District.

Below are all the restaurants in and around Sheffield which are recommended in the Michelin Guide 2025.

They’re all no more than a short drive, bus ride or train journey from Sheffield city centre, and they are each perfect choices in their own right for a special occasion and a meal you will never forget.

The restaurants featured range from an old vicarage to a charming 12th century inn but every one combines top service with exceptional food.

It’s not just the Michelin inspectors who love them either. They each boast excellent reviews from ordinary diners, who have praised the food there as ‘stunning’ and in many cases said it was the best meal they had ever had.

Rafters Rafters Restaurant, on Oakbrook Road, in Nether Green, is a Sheffield institution. The Michelin Guide's inspectors praised the 'rustic chic' decor but were even more impressed by the 'modern, richly flavoured dishes' which they said were made and served with 'real pride and enthusiasm'. Rafters also has three AA rosettes and a 4.9/5 rating from more than 350 Google reviews, with one diner calling it 'exceptional' and another saying they had 'easily the best tasting menu I've had'.

JÖRO It didn't seem possible but JÖRO has got even better since it moved from its old shipping container home in Kelham Island to the beautiful old paper mill on Main Road at Wharncliffe Side, near Oughtibridge. Luke French and his team in the kitchen are sticking to what has made JÖRO so popular, combining Japanese and Nordic techniques with the best ingredients from Yorkshire and the rest of the UK. But they've managed to pack even more flavour into the dishes at the spectacular new setting, in Sheffield's picturesque Don Valley, and the tasting menu remains remarkably good value for what you're getting. The Michelin Guide inspectors praised the 'ambitious' cooking at JÖRO and the use of Japanese flavours like wasabi and ponzu to elevate the quality local produce.

The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway is unurprisingly located in a former vicarage, at the edge of Sheffield. The food more than lives up to the spectacular setting in the gorgeous old building. The Michelin Guide praised the fixed price menus there, with their 'assured flavours and subtle modern influences', and said the Prestige 'best showcases the chef's abilities'. The Old Vicarage has a 4.7/5 rating from more than 150 Google reviews, with one diner praising the 'excellent' service and the 'stunning' food.