A renowned Sheffield restaurant which also now offers accommodation has been named as one of the best places to stay in the UK.

JÖRO, the gem in Sheffield's culinary crown, moved from its original location in Kelham Island where it made its name, and is now located in Oughtibridge.

Inside JÖRO's new home, in the 19th century former Oughtibridge Mill. Photo: Tim Green Photography | Tim Green Photography

The critically acclaimed restaurant opened its new venue to rave reviews in December 2024.

Its new larger home at a historic old paper mill has been visited by Michelin-starred chefs and food critics, who have heaped praise upon it.

The acclaimed restaurant JÖRO moved to its new home at an old paper mill nestled in Sheffield's picturesque Don Valley, on the edge of the Peak District, in December 2024. Photo: Tim Green Photography | Tim Green Photography

Now it has made it into the list of the 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK compiled by The Times and The Sunday Times.

Coming in at number 75, the venue is recommended for being Michelin-noted but without being “all fancy, napkin-flapping fine dining.”

Rather, the Times review states “it’s a case of come-as-you-are for dazzling but fun Asian-Nordic cooking served from an open kitchen in a 19th-century former paper mill.”

It’s owned by the chef Luke French and his wife, Stacey Sherwood-French, who began their adventures in a converted shipping container in Kelham Island, with The Times explaining how they “have brought a similar sense of industrial cool” to their new venue, adding seven Scandi-sleek bedrooms.

Topping the list of the best places to stay is The Cavendish Hotel, in the pretty Derbyshire village of Baslow, only a 30-minute drive from Sheffield.

The Cavendish Hotel in Baslow, Derbyshire, has been named the best place to stay in the UK by The Time and The Sunday Times | Derbyshire Times

Judges swooned over its 28 ‘impressive’ bedrooms, the ‘cosy’ bar and ‘elegant’ dining room, serving ‘sensational’ food, and the ‘striking’ views of the surrounding Peak District countryside.

The guide, states that an ‘impressive top-to-toe refurb has added extra sparkle to this arty escape in the Derbyshire Dales’.

The Times and The Sunday Times praised the ‘impressive’ bedrooms, ‘cosy’ bar, ‘sensational’ food, and ‘striking’ Peak District views at The Cavendish Hotel in Baslow, Derbyshire | Derbyshire Times

The Cavendish Hotel is based in an 18th century country house situated on the Chatsworth Estate, which is home to the popular tourist attraction Chatsworth House, beside the banks of the River Derwent, and its 1,400 acres of parkland and medieval woodland.

The four-star hotel is also within easy reach of other much-loved Peak District destinations, including the charming market town of Bakewell.

One of the 'impressive' bedrooms inside The Cavendish Hotel in Baslow, Derbyshire, which has been named the best place to stay in the UK by The Times and The Sunday Times | Derbyshire Times

It boasts an impressive 4.5/5 star rating based on more than 500 Google reviews, with many visitors praising the ‘amazing’ food and drink at The Gallery restaurant.t

Bull Burford, in Oxfordshire, was named the UK’s best romantic hotel in the Best Places to Stay guide, and The Pig, in the Cotswolds, was crowned the best countryside hotel.

Baslow is one of the Peak District’s prettiest villages, which is home to a number of excellent pubs and restaurants.

As well as being only a short drive from Sheffield, the number 218 bus runs direct from Sheffield city centre to Baslow, via Ecclesall and Totley, and continues to Bakewell.