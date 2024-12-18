Tiger Sugar: 'To Let' signs go up at bubble tea store just a year after opening on Sheffield's Fargate
In November, The Star reported how Tiger Sugar, on Fargate, appeared deserted with mail piling up and a side window smashed.
Now, the shop’s closure has seemingly been confirmed with the arrival of ‘To Let’ signs that appeared this week.
The cafe only opened on November 25 last year, as part of a chain that launched in Taichung, Taiwan, in 2017, but the store in Sheffield was the brand’s first location in the UK.
The bubble tea store did not have good fortune in Sheffield however. It’s short tenure was marked with repeated vandalism and its sheet glass windows were routinely damaged.
Additionally, in the past year, Sheffield city centre has been crowded for competition in terms of cafes selling bubble tea, including T4 Tea Four U, which opened on Fargate in March 2024 less than 50m from Tiger Sugar.
The latest is Bubble Magik, which opened this month on nearby Chapel Walk.
Tiger Sugar’s entire tenancy coincided with the ongoing £15m Fargate renovation project, which is due tocomplete in February.
