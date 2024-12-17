Sheffield Burger King applies to serve food until 5am

A fast food restaurant in Sheffield city centre has applied to serve food until 5am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger King at the bottom of Fargate currently has a licence allowing it to open and serve late night night refreshments until 1am on Friday and Saturday night, and midnight on every other day of the week.

Burger King has applied for permission for its branch on Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, to open 24 hours a day and to serve late night refreshments until 5am | NW

It has applied to Sheffield City Council for permission to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and to serve late night refreshments from 11pm to 5am every night.

Burger King opened on Fargate in December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application to extend the branch’s opening hours was received on December 10 and people have until January 7, 2025, to comment.