Sheffield Burger King applies to serve food until 5am

A fast food restaurant in Sheffield city centre has applied to serve food until 5am.

Burger King at the bottom of Fargate currently has a licence allowing it to open and serve late night night refreshments until 1am on Friday and Saturday night, and midnight on every other day of the week.

Burger King has applied for permission for its branch on Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, to open 24 hours a day and to serve late night refreshments until 5am

It has applied to Sheffield City Council for permission to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and to serve late night refreshments from 11pm to 5am every night.

Burger King opened on Fargate in December 2023.

The application to extend the branch’s opening hours was received on December 10 and people have until January 7, 2025, to comment.

