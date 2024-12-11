An international burger chain will open its first Sheffield restaurant this week, with plans for two more.

Ohannes Burger has 55 branches in Turkey and 13 in the UK, and opens its first site in Sheffield on Devonshire Street next week.

Artists impressions show how the Devonshire Street venue is expected to look when work inside the building is completed.

Artists impression of how the new Ohannes Burger, will look when it opens up on Devonshire Street, Sheffield. Picture: Ohannes Burger | Ohannes Burger

George Polat, boss of the new Sheffield site, which opens on Monday, December 16, says the company is also looking to also add another two sites in the city, but the locations have yet to be confirmed.

He said: “We open on Monday, and there will be three days of 50 per cent off for walk-in customers. It’s a franchise, and the business is currently expanding in the UK.

“There are plans for another two in Sheffield. Head office are working on the areas and locations.”

Ohannes Burger is set to open its first burger venue in Sheffield on Devonshire Street. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

He said the new sites would not be close to the Devonshire Street site.

Mr Polat already runs one of the company’s restaurants, in Nottingham, and said its most popular menu item was its Meat Mania burger, which contained a meat patty, a steak, and pulled beef.

He added: “We aim to create a welcoming space for food lovers to enjoy a unique dining experience.”

It adds to the long list of burger chains that are already operating in the city, a far cry from the early 1980s when Wimpy was the only big, well known national chain in the city centre.

While Wimpy has long gone from its former site on Fargate, the city now has a list of burger businesses which include McDonalds, Wendy’s, Five Guys, Burger King, and Urban Burger.

The new venue also adds to the available options on Devonshire Street and Division Street, which have seen some closures in the last year or so.

Both Merdocs and Subway have closed on Devonshire Street, with their former shops still unoccupied at the present time