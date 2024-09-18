Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The landlords of three Sheffield pubs have been applauded for their hard work at a pub group’s annual awards event.

Thwaites Brewery has congratulated the operators of three pubs across the city for scooping up three area awards. They are also three of only seven pubs that won the accolades across the whole of Yorkshire.

The Peacock, on Stannington Road, Stannington, was handed the ‘Warm Hospitality’ area award.

High Bradfield’s Old Horns Inn, on Towngate, was awarded ‘Best Investment’ in South Yorkshire. This comes following a one-month closure earlier this year as the pub underwent its first major facelift in at least 16 years.

And finally, the Blue Ball, on Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, scooped up ‘Best Newcomer’ in South Yorkshire.

Tony Crofts and his partner Jane Fletcher re-opened the Blue Ball at Wharncliffe Side in December 2023 after a 17-month-long closure.

A Thwaites spokesperson said: “Since Tony and Jane took the Blue Ball, following a period of closure, it has gone from strength to strength. They have really breathed new life into this pub and put the Blue Ball back in the heart of the community.

“Their commitment to fostering a sense of community is evident in every aspect of the operation. They offer a warm welcome and a diverse range of activities and events to suit customers of all ages.”

According to the group, the Thwaites Hospitality Awards sees “the very best” in the Thwaites pub estate celebrated. This is marked across 13 categories including ‘Best Pub Food’, ‘Best Pint’, and this year has also seen the addition of the People’s choice Award, which allows the public to vote for their favourite Thwaites pub.

The awards are a six-month process that concludes at an awards evening at the North Lakes Hotel and Spa in Penrith, Cumbria. The overall winners of each category revealed on the night are then awarded on an all-expenses paid two-night trip in Europe.

To vote for your favourite Thwaites pub, please visit: https://forms.office.com/e/dSczdRRQ4S . Voting closes on Friday, October 4.

The wins coincide with The Star’s Food & Drink Month, which has seen us celebrate all things food and drink, as well as champion the hospitality industry in Sheffield.