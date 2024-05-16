Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is closing next week

A hugely popular Sheffield pub with a beer garden boasting one of Britain’s best views is set to close temporarily for a major refurbishment.

The Old Horns Inn, in High Bradfield, is a much-loved country pub in a pretty stone building with a garden boasting spectacular views across the Bradfield Moors.

The traditional watering hole is also known for the quality of its home-cooked meals, the selection of ales on offer and its friendly atmosphere.

The Daniel Thwaites pub, which is family, dog and walker-friendly, has previously won the brewery chain’s ‘pub of the year’ and ‘best food awards’.

It announced this week that is set to close between next Monday, May 20 and Saturday, June 15 for a major refit.

The landlord John Wyke said it would be the first big refurbishment since he arrived at the Old Horns 16 years ago.

“After 16 years we’re due a fresh, new look in keeping with our heritage as a traditional country pub,” he told The Star.

“There will be a new menu and new drinks, as well as a new look, but we’ll be keeping the great value lunch menu, which is available Monday-Friday, and the very popular burgers and dirty chips, alongside some great summer dishes, with vegetarian and vegan options.

“We’re having a full fit-out, incorporating the upstairs dining room and keeping our fantastic accessible changing facilities, making the pub accessible for everyone.

“The layout’s not changing but there will be a new bar and a fresh new look. The beer garden will be getting a makeover too. It’s a major investment between us and Daniel Thwaites.

“We’ve decided to do it now so the pub and the beer garden will be ready for the summer.