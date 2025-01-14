Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An at-risk Sheffield icon has been seemingly saved from desolation after being bought up by a regional brewing company.

It has been nearly a year since Abbeydale Picture House was forced to close its doors, with leaseholder Creative Arts Development Space revealing it was facing repair costs of over £200,000.

True North Brew Co. owner Kane Yeardly in front of Abbeydale Picture House. The iconic Sheffield venue has been bought by the hospitality group with plans for renovations over the next two years. | True North Brew Co

This itself was two years after the iconic Grade II listed auditorium was left ‘inoperable’ following the discovery of an unsafe ceiling and leaking roof, severely reducing income.

As a result, the historic venue’s fate has seemingly hung in the balance for months, with many in Sheffield fearing the building would collapse without immediate help.

Now, the Picture House may finally have secured a future.

The iconic venue has been formally acquired by Sheffield-based independent hospitality group True North Brew Co.

The team is also behind Sheffield venues like Forum and The Common Room on Division Street, Riverside Kelham, and The Broadfield on Abbeydale Road.

A dry bar has been launched at Abbeydale Picture House in Sheffield (Photo: Timm Cleasby) | Timm Cleasby

“This is the biggest and perhaps most challenging project we’ve ever taken on, especially with its Grade II listed status,” said Kane Yeardley, owner of True North.

“We’re passionate about ensuring this space remains a proud part of Sheffield, by Sheffield, for Sheffield. Our vision is to create a vibrant entertainment destination for all.”

The brewer claims it will “restore and modernise” while working with previous tenants Creative Arts Development Space as well as Professor Vanessa Toulmin from the University of Sheffield, who will provide historical and architectural consultancy.

Work will begin as soon as March 2025, when the venue’s basement bar, Picture House Social, will also close to allow renovations.

True North says a new bar will open in Picture House Social’s place in May.

A full restoration of the building will then take place over the next two years.

Picture House Social co-founder James O’Hara said: “We’ve loved our time in the basement of the picture palace and have seen Abbeydale Road transform over the years—a transformation True North helped start with The Broadfield. This building has always needed the right owner, someone with the vision and means to restore it and make it relevant for the next one hundred years.

“I’m excited to confirm that I’ll be coming back to help guide the True North team in bringing the very best music, events, and content to a venue close to my heart. I can’t wait for people to see what’s in store.”

It comes after a £300,000 grant to help the leaseholders to purchase and repair Picture House was announced through the former Conservative Government’s Levelling Up fund in March 2024. However, Dan Butlins of the CADS team says they “never saw this money” due to legal complications, and they were unable to progress the purchase.

The Abbeydale Picture House, known as the ‘Picture Palace,’ opened on Abbeydale Road in December 1920. Its art deco styling, tile-clad façade, and luxurious spaces made it the go-to destination for cinema and dance audiences across Sheffield for decades.

When the cinema first opened it had seating for 1,560, a ballroom and a billiard hall.

It closed in July 1975 and was used as an office furniture showroom until 1991.

In January 2-24, it was placed on the UK’s Theatres at Risk register after reports that parts of it were in danger of collapse.