Sheffield's under-threat Abbeydale Picture House looks set to be saved - with a £300,000 aid package from the Government.

Ministers have announced the money today (Saturday) for the famous Grade II listed building, which was this year included in the national Theatres at Risk list.

The landmark building is over 100 years old, but campaigners raised fears last year that it could collapse if urgent repairs, expected to cost £160,000 were not carried out.

Abbeydale Picture House on Abbeydale Road

Leaseholder Creative Arts Development Space revealed, “with a heavy heart” last month that it was shutting the venue.

But the Government said today 'nine vital community assets in Yorkshire and the Humber' had been saved from closure, thanks to £3.3m announced for the region.

They said the money, from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ Community Ownership Fund 'will ensure these beloved establishments are protected, ensuring they will be around for generations to come'.

Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House has had to close its auditorium for repairs. Picture Tony Johnson

Abbeydale Picture House is being given £300,000 to buy and repair the existing building, re-establishing it as a thriving, vibrant cultural focal point, say officials

They say it will continue to function as a community-focused arts venue and will host a wide range of activities including live music performances and film screenings.

Jacob Young, Minister for Levelling Up, said: “We know how much these vital community assets mean to people across the country. They are an important lifeline for people young and old, and they’re the beating heart of our towns, cities and villages.

“That’s why we’re stepping in to protect them with a major rescue package, so we stop these great establishments closing or being lost forever and ensure that they continue to sit at the heart of our beloved communities.”

Two years ago, the Sheffield arts charity CADS (Creative Arts Development Space) was told the ceiling was unsafe and the roof was leaking water, leading to owners closing the auditorium and canceling many events. Parts of the Grade II listed picture house are reportedly at risk of imminent collapse. The damage does not extend to the speakeasy bar and the fly tower.