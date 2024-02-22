Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sheffield’s best known venues is closing with immediate effect, the operators have announced.

Abbeydale Picture House is shutting due to huge repair costs, leaseholder Creative Arts Development Space revealed, “with a heavy heart.”

It comes two years after the iconic Grade II listed auditorium was left ‘inoperable’ following the discovery of an unsafe ceiling and leaking roof, severely reducing income.

Abbeydale Picture House on Abbeydale Road.

The closure includes Speakeasy Bar and Fly Tower venue. But The Picture House Social, a separate business within complex, remains open and fully operational.

CADS was seven years into a 25-year lease. The cost of repairs is estimated to run into hundreds of thousands, with £200,000 ‘at a bare minimum’ to make the roof safe.

Steve Rimmer, board director and founder, said despite seeking funding with “considerable support” from Sheffield City Council, resources “remained elusive” and they couldn’t afford to “self-fund a loss-making venue.”

But they hoped one day to reopen.

He said: “The decision to close the Abbeydale Picture House has not been made lightly. Throughout this journey, we have faced numerous challenges in our quest to preserve this significant piece of Sheffield's heritage. It is with deep regret that we must pause our operations at this location.

“However, it's important to emphasise that CADS is not leaving; our tenancy agreement remains firmly in place, and with it, our hope and determination to one day reopen the building.

“We are committed to continuing our mission of restoring the Abbeydale Picture House for future generations, ensuring its legacy and the cultural enrichment it brings to Sheffield.”

The cinema on Abbeydale Road opened in December 1920 with seating for 1,560, a ballroom and a billiard hall.

It closed in July 1975 and was used as an office furniture showroom until 1991.

Groups including The Friends of Abbeydale Picture House, and current owner Phil Robins with Hand Of worked to restore it before CADS took over in 2017.

In January it was placed on the UK’s Theatres at Risk register after reports that parts of it were in danger of collapse.