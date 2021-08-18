It has not been confirmed exactly how many branches have been closed across the UK but it is believed to be more than 50.

The Star has contacted the five Nando’s restaurants in Sheffield and has found that both the West Street and Valley Centertainment branches are closed, with others open but operating on a limited menu and potentially reduced hours depending how long stocks last.

Nando’s Centertainment said it was hoping the issue would be resolved by tomorrow, Thursday, August 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nando's has closed two of its restaurants in Sheffield with other working on reduced menus and opening hours in light of a staff shortage with its supplier. Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.

A Nando’s spokesperson said: "The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted.

"However, we can confirm that from today Nando’s will be lending seventy of our brilliant team members to support our key suppliers – working in partnership to help get things moving again."

The five sites in Sheffield are: West Street, Ecclesall Road, Valley Centertainment, Meadowhall and The Moor.

The Moor and Meadowhall confirmed they were open but with a reduced menu, while the Ecclesall Road branch could only confirm that it was currently open.

Last week, KFC also warned customers that there may be food shortages in some of its restaurants due to weeks of "disruption".

Although the chain didn’t say what caused the disruption, it posted a message on its Twitter page to tell customers that they may find "some items aren’t available" and packaging "may look different".

KFC said: "The Colonel has just emerged from a long day at the fryers and wanted to share the following message.

"Just a heads up that across our country, there’s been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren’t available or our packaging might look a little different to normal. We know it’s not ideal, but we’re working hard to keep things running smoothly.

"In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams… they’re doing a brilliant job despite the disruption. We can’t wait to see you soon for your next fried chicken fix."

However, KFC hasn’t said what food from its menu could be affected by the disruption or how many restaurants may be experiencing shortages.

Food supplies across supermarkets and retailers have recently been impacted by a shortage of HGV drivers, an issue which was amplified by the increase in those getting alerted to self-isolate due to Covid.

However, from this week, fully vaccinated staff will no longer be required to self-isolate, as the government hopes the change will help businesses which have been impacted by staff shortages.

Nando’s has said it is doing everything it can to solve the problem and that the situation is “ever-changing” so it is best to check with your local branch for the most up to date information.