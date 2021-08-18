Theo Corbeanu’s Sheffield Wednesday absence explained as Andre Green also misses out

Theo Corbeanu is still waiting for his Sheffield Wednesday debut. (via swfc.co.uk)

Corbeanu joined the Owls recently on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, however the exciting young attacker is still waiting for his Wednesday debut having been left out of the last two squads completely.

But there’s nothing to fear, according to Moore, who says that the Wolves teenager is close to making his Owls bow.

Speakign after their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town, he told The Star, “He’s back in training now… We’re happy with Theo, he’s back in and he’s building up. He’s hopefully nearer to the Wednesday fans seeing him. I’m quite excited for the fans to see him, because he gives us a different attacking option on the ball.

“It’s illness, he had a bit of infection and we had to get some antibiotics in him. He’s cleared up now so he’s back in training… We’ll see what he’s like on Thursday and Friday in training ahead of the weekend’s game.”

Meanwhile, regarding Andre Green’s absence from the squad against Fleetwood, Moore said, “He’s one of them that played on Saturday, and today we wanted to go with different personnel in the team… You’ll see that this season, you’ll ask me where somebody was, and we’ll just have gone with a certain person to get the job done.”

Next up for the Owls is a trip to Rotherham United as the Owls look to make it four League One games unbeaten following their solid start to the 2021/22 campaign.