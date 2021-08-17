These are the 13 best pubs in Sheffield, according to Google reviews

Here are 13 of the best pubs in Sheffield according to Google reviews.

If there is one thing Sheffield is not short of, it’s pubs – from traditional boozers to micro-breweries, and real ales to IPAs and fancy gins, there really is something for everyone.

By Brogan Maguire
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 3:06 pm

We took a look through Google to find the best rated pubs in the city, to see what customers think of all the places to drink in Sheffield.

These are the 13 pubs with more than 200 reviews on Google which are rated at 4.5 stars and above. How many have you visited?

1. Two Thirds Beer Co

434-436 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FQ| Rated 4.9 out of 5 (317 reviews). “A great venue in a growing district of super bars. Excellent and unusual beers served by a very helpful and friendly staff. Highly recommended."

2. The Nags Head

2 Loxley Rd, Stacey Bank, Sheffield S6 6SJ| Rated 4.7 out of 5 (583 reviews). “Lovely country pub. Well organised outdoor space, excellent service, lovely food and great beer from the brewery up the road.”

3. The Dorothy Pax

Arch 17, Wharf Street, Victoria Quays, Sheffield S2 5SY| Rated 4.7 out of 5 (552 reviews). “A fantastic friendly bar with a welcoming vibe and great ales. What a gem of a place with fantastic staff too.”

4. The Blake Hotel

53 Blake St, Sheffield S6 3JQ| Rated 4.7 out of 5 (427 reviews). “Fantastic pub with superb real ales, a fine selection of single malts and a lovely friendly atmosphere. A proper pub!”

