These are the 13 best pubs in Sheffield, according to Google reviews

We took a look through Google to find the best rated pubs in the city, to see what customers think of all the places to drink in Sheffield.
These are the 13 pubs with more than 200 reviews on Google which are rated at 4.5 stars and above. How many have you visited?
1. Two Thirds Beer Co
434-436 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1FQ| Rated 4.9 out of 5 (317 reviews).
“A great venue in a growing district of super bars. Excellent and unusual beers served by a very helpful and friendly staff. Highly recommended."
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Nags Head
2 Loxley Rd, Stacey Bank, Sheffield S6 6SJ| Rated 4.7 out of 5 (583 reviews).
“Lovely country pub. Well organised outdoor space, excellent service, lovely food and great beer from the brewery up the road.”
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Dorothy Pax
Arch 17, Wharf Street, Victoria Quays, Sheffield S2 5SY| Rated 4.7 out of 5 (552 reviews).
“A fantastic friendly bar with a welcoming vibe and great ales. What a gem of a place with fantastic staff too.”
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Blake Hotel
53 Blake St, Sheffield S6 3JQ| Rated 4.7 out of 5 (427 reviews).
“Fantastic pub with superb real ales, a fine selection of single malts and a lovely friendly atmosphere. A proper pub!”
Photo: Google Maps