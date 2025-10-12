For the past five years, Broomhill has been enchanted with an extra bit of magic thanks to the work of a passionately-run business.

In March 2020, Broomhill was infused with a sprinkling of magic when Rob and Nikki Downham opened ‘The Steel Cauldron’, a wizard-themed cafe blending magic and witchcraft with true Sheffield heart.

Located in a sparkly purple building on Spooner Road, it has become a popular spot in the subsequent five year, attracting countless customers and even opening ‘The Steel Wizard’s Rest’, a three-bedroom apartment for rent.

Yet now things are set to change, as the owners make the decision to step back and hand their wands over to someone else.

For five years, a cafe in Broomhill has been bringing magic to the people of Sheffield. | S70 Media

Sat beneath twinkling fairy lights, Nikki took the opportunity to chat with The Star about her favourite memories and what the future holds.

“We were in a position where we knew we wanted to start a business, but we weren’t quite sure what,” she explained.

“Then we visited a magical tea room over in Ormskirk called Mandrakes and we thought you know what, if that can work over in somewhere like a market town like Ormskirk, the actually Sheffield’s big enough to have something [similar].”

After a long search for a property, they finally found the perfect spot in Broomhill, buying the former South Seas pub and turning it into their own fairy tale.

Unfortunately, the very moment they did, the world changed.

“We signed the lease on the day the global pandemic was announced,” Nikki added.

She says that this was ‘good and bad’, as it gave them the freedom to renovate the site in their own time, not feeling pressured to turn everything around quickly.

However, as Covid lockdown restrictions were implemented, it meant that there was no one available to help them and they were left to deal with the monumental task all on their own.

“We all sort of tucked in really, ripped stuff out, wallpapered - all the DIY shops you had to queue to get in.

“It was a fun time.

“The only place that was completely dead was Wilco in the town centre, so the wallpaper comes from Wilco, loads of paint comes from Wilco - there was no one in there

“It was great, you got on a one-to-one basis with the staff, knew them by name over tat time.

“So yeah it was good fun setting this up in that time and then we opened straight into ‘eat out to help out’.”

Over the years since, they’ve been able to develop their own focus, prioritising family activities and crafts.

Meanwhile staff are incredibly personable, with the cafe truly feeling like a welcoming, warm space.

“We offer a holistic, family experience - there’s a lot to do as well as your food and drink.

“So there’s wand making, dragon egg making, pot painting, cauldron creature make - we do potion bottle workshops and spellbook workshops.

“It’s quite often we’ll get a family of four in saying ‘it’s just the kids doing the wand making today’, and then they’ll go ‘oh, go on, we’ll do one as well’.

“Before you know it the whole family are doing it.

“The kids love it, the adults love it too.”

After five years though, and their kids approach their GCSE and A Level exams, Rob and Nikki feel that now is the right time to step back and give someone else a chance to run things.

They’ve opened up their emails, hoping that someone with as much passion and love for the place as they have will be willing to step in.

“In some ways, you get the parent guilt no matter what you’re doing. Whether you’re doing a nine-to-five job, whether you’re not working, whether you are working.

“As a parent, you never feel you’re good enough. And in some ways [the cafe] has been great for the kids - they’re super independent, very capable.

“My daughter’s nearly 14 now and she will happily go serve a table, she’ll work the tills, she can make the drinks - it has made them vey capable humans, which I think as a parent that what you want to do.

“But now I feel like I need to give them a little bit more support than what I’m currently able to.”

They’ve already received a lot of interest, but are going to keep running things as they are for the next few months.

“It just seems to be a good time to step away and to hand it to someone with a new passion for the place who’s probably got a million and one ideas.

“We’ve not explore every avenue you could go down, there’s still so much potential with the business.

“I would really love someone who loves it as much as we do to carry on with it.”