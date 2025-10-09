One of Sheffied’s most unique venues is set to face a change over the next year as the passionate owners prepare themselves for new challenges.

In March 2020, Broomhill was infused with a sprinkling of magic when Rob and Nikki Downham opened ‘The Steel Cauldron’, a wizard-themed cafe blending magic and witchcraft with true Sheffield heart.

Located on Spooner Road, it has become a popular spot in the subsequent five year, attracting countless customers and even opening ‘The Steel Wizard’s Rest’, a three-bedroom apartment for rent.

However, a recent announcement suggests a shake-up to the business’ long-standing operations, as owners Rob and Nikki discuss their plans to step back as their kids grow up.

In a post on Facebook, the couple wrote: “After over five enchanting years, we're beginning to think about what the future might hold - not just for us, but for The Steel Cauldron. Our kids are now teenagers doing GCSEs and A Levels and we need to support them more.

“This extraordinary place has been more than just a business - it's been our lives, our creative heart, and a gathering spot for thousands of wonderful people. From spellbinding birthdays to haunted Halloweens, from cozy crafting nights to unforgettable Christmas cheer, we’ve shared so many joyful moments that will stay with us forever.

“We still love what we do - and The Steel Cauldron is still going strong. But we're starting to wonder, might there be someone else out there who dreams of running a place like this?”

They have promised that things won’t change over the next few months, however they are hoping to find people who may be able to take on the business moving forward.

“Nothing is changing for now - we’re still here, and the magic continues as normal until at least the spring time,” they added.

“But we’re quietly beginning to explore what the next chapter might look like. If you’ve ever thought, ‘I’d love to run a place like that’, we’d love to talk.”