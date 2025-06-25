A Sheffield businessman is the “happiest man in Yorkshire” after a three-year fight to open a restaurant.

The Sharrow on Sharrow Vale Road is opening on Friday, June 27 after owner Adriatik Likaj was finally given the green light by Sheffield City Council.

Mr Likaj said he was very pleased with the team, which includes two top chefs who will be cooking traditional Mediterranean cuisine “like our grandmothers used to cook for us.”

The Sharrow restaurant is finally set to open but the glass veranda will be taken down. | nw

He said: “All of my staff are complete now and I’m very pleased with the team that has been built.”

The venue will only have room for 18 after permission to use the upstairs was denied.

It features an unauthorised glass-walled veranda and dining room with space for 37.

Adriatik Likaj at The Sharrow restaurant, formerly Dodona, on Sharrow Vale Road. | NW

Mr Likaj said he would be taking the veranda down following enforcement action by the council. Its removal will leave the dining room without a fire exit so it will remain unused for now, he added.

Mr Likaj and business partner Rendy Contstantin took over the former Otto’s restaurant in 2022.

They hit trouble over a £40,000 veranda after the council twice refused planning permission and then ordered it be torn down.

Mr Likaj appealed to the Planning Inspector but lost.

The restaurant was due to be called Dodona but the name was already owned by a business in Barrow-In-Furness which launched legal action to protect it.

In September, Mr Likaj feared he would be left with nothing after selling land and a house in Albania to cover costs of £500,000.