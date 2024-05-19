Dodona Sheffield: City council gives update in battle to remove unauthorised £40,000 restaurant extension
Council officials have issued an update in their battle to remove an unauthorised £40,000 extension at a Sheffield restaurant.
In December they ordered the owners of Dodona on Sharrow Vale Road - formerly Otto’s - to tear down the prominent first-floor glass seating area which was built without planning permission.
An enforcement notice was served in January 2024, but the structure is still there.
A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said the restaurant had appealed to the Planning Inspectorate and enforcement action was on hold pending the outcome.
The Star approached Dodona for comment.
In December, boss Adriatik Likaj said the building, which is on the corner with Steel Road, used to have a veranda and he was reinstating it.
He added: “I’m trying to bring it back to how it was 200 years ago. I’m saving the heritage. It’s like back to the old times.
“There is nothing illegal here, I’m just trying to do the best restaurant in Sheffield.”
But Sheffield City Council said it should be removed due to its appearance and the risk of noise and disturbance at nearby homes.
Its decision notice states: “This application was submitted without the applicant having entered into pre-application discussions about the planning policy and has shown disregard for those policy requirement(s).
“The Local Planning Authority had no alternative, therefore, but to refuse consent. We would welcome pre-application discussions on an alternative scheme.
“The applicant is advised that, as the extension, stairs and balustrade has been completed, the Council's Planning Enforcement Team have been authorised to take any appropriate steps including, if necessary, enforcement action and instructing the Director of Legal & Governance to institute legal proceedings to secure the removal of the unauthorised structures.”
