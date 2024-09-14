A Sheffield businessman fears he will be left with nothing after selling land and a house to fund a bid to open a restaurant.

Adriatik Likaj has been trying to open Dodona Mediterranean restaurant since taking over the former Otto’s on Sharrow Vale Road in 2022.

But he and business partner Rendy Contstantin have run into trouble with Sheffield City Council over red tape, including a fire safety certificate, required before it can operate.

The authority has also demanded the removal of an unauthorised first-floor glass-walled veranda. The pair have appealed to the independent Planning Inspectorate and enforcement action is on hold until a decision is made.

Now they are promising not to use the veranda in their battle for permission to open - although the city council says it can’t be separated from ‘the overall fire strategy’.

Mr Likaj told the Star that after two-and-a-half years the project was threatening to ruin him.

He added: “I’ve just come from Albanian where I sold a house, before that I sold land. I have spent £500,000 so far. If this carries on I will be left with nothing.

“I need Sheffield City Council to come and see my certificates for building work. I’ve done everything they asked me. I’m ready to open.”

The last time officials visited a fire certificate was missing, but he had it now, he added.

He added: “Sheffield City Council gave me a list of things to do. I did them and they said they couldn’t come because of the veranda. I feel like I’m going round and round and round.”

Sheffield City Council said a building regulations application for the restaurant was being considered. Amendments had been requested which would need to be resolved before a completion certificate could be issued.

It added: “The veranda is subject to planning appeal and will have an effect on the overall fire strategy.”