A popular pub minutes from Sheffield with views over the Peak District is to close for refurbishment after coming under new ownership.

The Peacock at Owler Bar, North Derbyshire, has been snapped up by Longbow Venues and will be undergoing a refurbishment expected to be worth £350,000.

Rob Hattersley, founder of Longbow Venues, said: “The Peacock commands what must be the best pub views in the area, surrounded by the Peak District countryside. Whether you’re walking, driving, or cycling, you see it and it’s almost like a mirage, set against the rugged landscape.

The Peacock at Owler Bar, North Derbyshire, is set to undergo a £350,000 refurbishment. | Longbow Venues

“You can imagine how travellers must have felt 200 years ago, when they spotted it after a long tiring journey on the old turnpike road.”

The grade II listed pub dates back to the 19th century and was built by the Duke of Rutland on the old turnpike road to Chatsworth House and Bakewell.

It joins a growing portfolio of venues for Mr Hattersley and Longbow Venues which includes The Ashford Arms, The Maynard, and The George Hathersage.

The big refurbishment is set to bring a new outdoor seating area to the pub so visitors can enjoy the expansive views around the venue whilst there.

Mr Hattersley continued: “Everything we have planned for The Peacock is about providing our guests with a premium pub experience. It’s about warmth, joy, cosiness, seasonal dishes that feel special but aren’t at all fussy or overcomplicated. It’s about feeling welcomed and at home as soon as you step in the door. It’s everything that we would ever want in a pub ourselves, and we can’t wait to share it.”

The Peakcock will cater for 130 diners with Raymond Blanc trained executive chef, Adrian Gagea, designing the menu.

It will include pub classics “with a modern twist alongside dishes inspired by the team’s travels and world flavours”. Menus will change according to the season, and what is being grown nearby, with ingredients supplied by local farms, heritage brewers and artisan producers.

Longbow Venues hope to relaunch the pub before Christmas 2024 and will be open from 11am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

The Peacock was previously run by Chef & Brewer. The company’s website says the pub will be closing on November 18, 2024.