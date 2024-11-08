Watch: Veolia bin workers protest outside Sheffield Town Hall in union dispute

Dozens of refuse workers and campaigners held a protest outside Sheffield Town Hall today.

Striking Veolia refuse workers launched the demonstration outside the Sheffield City Council building on Friday (November 8) in response to the council’s refusal to intervene in a dispute.

According to Unite, a total of 78 workers at Veolia’s Lumley Street depot have been taking part in continuous strike action since August 20. However, Veolia have disputed this number, stating that 35 workers are on strike.

It comes as the company, which is outsourced from the council, refuses to sign a recognition agreement with Unite for bargaining over pay, conditions, and health and safety. This is despite Unite representing significant numbers at the depot.

Striking Veolia workers held a demonstration outside Sheffield Town Hall. | National World

Workers can currently only be bargained on behalf of by GMB Union.

Sheffield bin collector Joel Mayfield said “The workers at the Veolia Sheffield depot are only requesting one simple thing and that is to be represented in collective bargaining by the union of our choice.

“Morale is strong, and spirits are very good. We would rather be back at work but on the other hand we’re on an indefinite strike, we’re prepared to stay here until we get what we want.”

Joining the refuse workers were representatives of Unite. They are calling on councillors to distance themselves from Veolia’s actions.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers have a basic right to be represented by their chosen union, Veolia is very much mistaken if they think Unite and our members will go quietly into the night. Instead, we will be turning up the volume and targeting Veolia across its business.

“Anyone who does business with Veolia will now be hearing from Unite no matter where they operate. Veolia needs to officially recognise Unite in Sheffield and needs to do so now.”

When the issue was discussed at a council meeting in September, Councillor Joe Otten, chair of the council waste and street scene policy committee, said “clearly it’s in nobody’s interest that the industrial action carries on”.

He added: “As a council, we don’t directly get involved, clearly, in disputes between Veolia and their employees and their unions but clearly, as the people paying for a service on behalf of the people of Sheffield, we are very interested that the service works, that the workers are happy and that we all get our bins emptied.”

A Veolia spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that, despite numerous meetings with Unite and GMB, the unions have not yet been able to agree on a resolution to this dispute.

"Veolia has proposed a number of solutions and has made it clear that we would be supportive of joint recognition if it is agreed by both unions.

"We'd like to thank the residents of Sheffield for their understanding as our teams work hard to limit the disruption as a result of 35 people on strike."