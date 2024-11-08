Firth Park: Two teenage boys in “mob” that launched fireworks at police in Sheffield sentenced
The boys, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be identified due to their age, were part of a “mob” which gathered in Firth Park in Sheffield on Tuesday (November 5).
Fireworks were also aimed in the direction of other members of the public.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive police resources were required to address the disorder – eventually requiring dispersal notices to be issued to those believed to have been involved in anti-social behaviour.
“CCTV footage and body-worn video was analysed, leading to the two teenagers being identified.”
Both boys were seen on the footage with multiple fireworks, shooting them at officers.
PC Dominic Feria, the officer in charge of the case, said: “The behaviour displayed by those involved in this incident was nothing short of disgraceful. Not only were officers put at risk of serious injury, but members of the public were also endangered.
“I hope this result is a reminder to people thinking of engaging in anti-social behaviour and violent disorder, that they will be caught and will face justice.”
The pair both pleaded guilty to violent disorder at South Yorkshire Youth Court on Thursday November 7).
They both were given referral orders to a Sheffield Youth Offender Panel and ordered to pay costs.
A third boy, aged 15, admitted violent disorder in an earlier police interview and was given a conditional caution.