Firth Park: Two teenage boys in “mob” that launched fireworks at police in Sheffield sentenced

Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:34 BST
Two teenage boys who launched fireworks at police on Bonfire Night have been sentenced for violent disorder.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be identified due to their age, were part of a “mob” which gathered in Firth Park in Sheffield on Tuesday (November 5).

Members of the group threw fireworks, eggs and other items at officers and police vehicles.

Fireworks were also aimed in the direction of other members of the public. 

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive police resources were required to address the disorder – eventually requiring dispersal notices to be issued to those believed to have been involved in anti-social behaviour.

Firth Park, Sheffieldplaceholder image
Firth Park, Sheffield | Google

“CCTV footage and body-worn video was analysed, leading to the two teenagers being identified.”

Both boys were seen on the footage with multiple fireworks, shooting them at officers.

PC Dominic Feria, the officer in charge of the case, said: “The behaviour displayed by those involved in this incident was nothing short of disgraceful. Not only were officers put at risk of serious injury, but members of the public were also endangered.

“I hope this result is a reminder to people thinking of engaging in anti-social behaviour and violent disorder, that they will be caught and will face justice.”

The pair both pleaded guilty to violent disorder at South Yorkshire Youth Court on Thursday November 7).

They both were given referral orders to a Sheffield Youth Offender Panel and ordered to pay costs.

A third boy, aged 15, admitted violent disorder in an earlier police interview and was given a conditional caution.

