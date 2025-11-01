A live music Irish pub has opened at the home of a former late-night cocktail bar on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road.

‘The Irish’ launched this week on the former premises of glamourous champagne bar Kettle Black, where the signature wrought iron gates have been replaced with the stout wooden doors of a Dublin storehouse.

The new plainly titled pub says it hopes to bring “cold pints, live music and great craic” to the alternative Sheffield nightlife hub, with a dedicated stage on the ground floor and acts nearly every day of the week.

The covered outdoor seating area now features tiered benches and a TV screen for sports, and a pool table and darts board have been added inside.

Meanwhile, Kettle’s VIP mezzanine has also be refitted into ‘The Snug,’ a private lounge for guests to book and being advertised as “probably the world’s smallest Irish bar.”

Speaking on behalf of the new venture’s owners, manager Kyle Law said: “We saw an opportunity to open on Ecclesall Road and Irish bars are very popular at the moment.

“The premises have been a late night cocktail bar for a long time and it's a chance to open for new day time offerings too and welcome all ages from 18 to 80.

"There are six or seven things that are at the core of an Irish bar like live music, Guinness and being a place to enjoy yourself and we want to offer them all.

"Ecclesall Road is a great area, it's always been an alternative to the town centre with lots of business places to go and we're really happy to be here and contribute with something new."

The Irish is open 12-noon until midnight Monday to Thursday, and 12noon until 2am Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It means it has taken over from Kettle Black as the only late opening establishment on Ecclesall Road.

Kettle Black closed in April 2024 before briefly reopening for Christmas that year and shutting once again in 2025.