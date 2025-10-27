Sheffield Council is proposed a number of changes to a busy road. - including a 20mph speed limit

Ecclesall Road is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield, offering a direct route out of the city centre and towards areas inclusding Endcliffe Park, Banner Cross and Whirlow.

However, a number of new restrictions have been proposed for stretches of the road by Sheffield City Council, who cite public safety as a main concern.

Sheffield City Council have put forward a number of proposals that would change Ecclesall Road. If approved, parts of the busy thoroughfare in and out of the city could face 20mph speed limits, while a left hand turn at a traffic-lighted junction would be axed entirely. | Google

These include a new 20mph speed limit from the junction with Pear Street to Hunter’s Bar roundabout - approximately 1.17km, or just under one mile.

Similarly, the current 40mph speed limit will be restricted to 30mph between number 172 Ecclesall Road to Broomcroft House care home, if plans are approved.

Meanwhile, another proposal will prohibit drivers from turning left onto Psalter lane at a junction near Banner Cross Post Office.

Traffic lights are currently in place at the junction, however the council has said it wishes to introduce a new signal-controlled pedestrian crossing facility.

A council document detailing the proposals explains: “The proposed scheme seeks to reduce vehicle speeds, improve pedestrian safety, and enhance junction layouts to reduce the number and severity of collisions over the long term. The measures are also aligned with Sheffield City Council’s wider objectives of improving air quality, reducing the intimidatory impact of traffic and encouraging walking and cycling as healthier and more sustainable modes of travel.

“These measures are considered necessary to manage vehicle speeds, improve safety for all road users, and ensure the safe and effective operation of the proposed pedestrian crossing facilities, thereby contributing to the creation of a safer and more sustainable environment.”

Public consultation is currently open, with people able to send representations through the council website, or in writing to Howden House, by November 20.

