One of Sheffield’s most famous shopping streets has received a boost - with a new shop opening its doors

Blue Banana opened up a new shop on Fargate on Saturday, in what was once the H Samuel jewellers, next to Marks and Spencer.

And the manager at the new store is optimistic about the future of the street, which is currently the site of ongoing work to remodel the pedestrianised road, bringing in features including flower beds.

Manager Kevin Oliver at the new Blue Banana shop on Fargate, Sheffield.

Blue Banana had previously had a store on Orchard Square, before moving to what are bigger premises.

Manager Kevin Oliver said he was pleased to have the shop open, and said it had been busy since opening day.

He said: “Everyone has said they’d missed us, and everyone is really happy that we’re open again. That’s been really nice to hear.

“I think Fargate has a bright future. They seem to be working their way in terms of improving the streets, from the Moor, along Barkers Pool, and to Fargate.

Blue Banana has opened up a shop of Fargate next to Marks and Spencer.

“I think Fargate is going to be a really nice place when all that work is finished. It’s exciting, and hopefully we’re the start of a trend.”

Work to fit out the shop has been ongoing in recent weeks.

Blue Banana closed its old Sheffield outlet during the summer, the last day of trading at the old shop in Orchard Square having been back on August 20.

The retailer specialises in alternative and gothic fashion, selling clothes, footwear, jewellery, hair dye and accessories, and offering piercings.

When it announced that the new store would be opening, the company said it will have two larger piercing booths to help keep waiting times down.

Mr Oliver estimates the new shop is around four times bigger than the Orchard Square site it previously occupied.

It comes at a time when a multi-million pound revamp of Fargate is progressing. Some areas of the famous street are still fenced off while work is carried out.

Workers have begun to fill in what will eventually be flower beds with soil, and the hard surface of the pedestrianised area is also being replaced, with new paving being put in place.