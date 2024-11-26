Fargate Sheffield: Boots Opticians eyes move on to premium street

David Walsh
Business Editor

Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:21 BST

A national retailer is set to move into an empty shop on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

Boots Opticians is hoping to take the old Paperchase unit on the corner of Chapel Walk, The Star has learned.

It is believed the franchisee that has run the opticians in Boots on nearby High Street for many years wants to relocate to a standalone shop.

Boots Opticians is hoping to move into the former Paperchase on Fargate, behind the digger in this photo.Boots Opticians is hoping to move into the former Paperchase on Fargate, behind the digger in this photo.
Boots Opticians is hoping to move into the former Paperchase on Fargate, behind the digger in this photo. | NR

The potential deal comes as Fargate is undergoing a multi-million pound revamp set to be “substantially finished” by the end of February.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Next door to Paperchase, piercings and goth fashion specialist Blue Banana is racing to open before Christmas.

Last month, Sheffield property agent Paul Lancaster said the deals proved there is “life out there” despite upheaval on Fargate, which started in May last year.

Boots was contacted for comment.

