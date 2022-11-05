The Springvale Tavern on Commonside has a new look exterior with its seating areas revamped giving a new lease of life to the pub’s offering with a fresh new look and feel. The new look garden has had a large decking area built, with large picnic benches added to provide the perfect outdoor location to enjoy a drink.

A new tent area has been brought in to enable guests to sit outside no matter the weather. It may be needed this weekend!

This isn’t the first big change the pub has had in it’s history, the original Victorian building was extended in the 1930s, leaving a rather curious blend of 1890s’ solidity and Metroland red brick leaving an art deco feel to the venue.

The decking area has also been done up and looks ready to welcome guests.

Speaking on the reopening, Operator at The Springvale Tavern, Callum Walton said: “It’s a great feeling to welcome guests back to the pub’s garden once again after the exciting refurbishment. We’re so pleased with how it’s turned out and know that our guests are going to love the improvements made to the outdoor area.

“Feedback on the refurbishment has been great so far, if you haven’t had a chance to yet, please do pop in and see what we’ve got to offer.”

The popular Sheffield pub is open everyday from 12pm. The bar stocks beers, wines and spirits with well-known local, national and international names. The drinks menu also feature a good choice of interesting low and no-alcohol drinks too.

The refurb has also brought in new picnic benches to enjoy good weather at.