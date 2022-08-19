National Photography Day: 7 of the most Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes in Sheffield including Steamyard, The Old House and Tamper Coffee
Today marks National Photography Day – and to celebrate we are highlighting Sheffield’s most Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes.
The Steel City is spoilt when it comes to bars, cafes and restaurants but some stand out as the real creme de la creme of social-media status.
Online fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing, has been investigating Sheffield’s most dazzling and down-right Instagrammable bars and restaurants.
Most Popular
-
1
Tesco, Asda and Morrisons in Sheffield recall more popular products due to health fears - 'do not eat'
-
2
Sheffield's popular Italian restaurant Grazie moving into former Smoking Bull premises 'due to demand'
-
3
The rise of Sheffield's themed bars including 1970s Neepsend Social Club and Canteen, Sardinian Sky Lounge and Roxy Ball Room - opinion
-
4
Married At First Sight 2022: who is Sheffield single Richie Dews - how to watch Channel 4 series, full lineup
-
5
Roxy Ball Room Sheffield: First look inside new city centre venue featuring bar games that pays homage to legendary nightclub
In a list of more than 150 venues across the UK’s top ten cities, two in Sheffield made the top 20.
1. Steamyard, Division St, Sheffield / http://steamyard.co.uk
The set back spot on Division Street took the crown with #steamyard being used on 7,192 posts.
Steamyard also reached the top twenty Instagrammable places in the UK.
2. The Old House, Devonshire St, theoldhousesheffield.com
The Old house is famous for its pies, Sunday roasts and cocktail menus, and comes just behind Steamyard with #theoldhouse in 6,722 posts.
Similarly to Steamyard, The Old House made the top twenty.
3. Tamper Coffee, Westfield Terrace, tampercoffee.co.uk
Tamper brings New Zealand’s cafe culture to Sheffield, and its proven a hit with 6,062 posts boasting #tampercoffee
4. Bungalows and Bears, Division St, bungalowsandbears.com
Bungalows and Bears has been a staple in the city for good food, good drink and good music for over a decade, well documented with #bungalowsandbears and its 2,296 posts.
5. Forge Bakehouse, Abbeydale Road, forgebakehouse.co.uk/cafe
A small bakery serving up all day breakfast and brunch and monthly late-night supper clubs. A fully licensed cocktail bar, and 1,512 posts under #forgebakehouse
6. Gatsby, Division Street, thegatsbybar.co.uk
Weekend party bar that serves up small plates of food from around the globe, with a good effort of 756 posts under #gatsbysheffield
7. Cutlery Works, Neepsend Lane, cutleryworks.co.uk
The largest food hall in the North of England, though new its racked up 480 posts on #cutleryworkssheffield