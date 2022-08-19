Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steel City is spoilt when it comes to bars, cafes and restaurants but some stand out as the real creme de la creme of social-media status.

Online fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing, has been investigating Sheffield’s most dazzling and down-right Instagrammable bars and restaurants.

In a list of more than 150 venues across the UK’s top ten cities, two in Sheffield made the top 20.

1. Steamyard, Division St, Sheffield / http://steamyard.co.uk

The set back spot on Division Street took the crown with #steamyard being used on 7,192 posts.

Steamyard also reached the top twenty Instagrammable places in the UK.

2. The Old House, Devonshire St, theoldhousesheffield.com

The Old house is famous for its pies, Sunday roasts and cocktail menus, and comes just behind Steamyard with #theoldhouse in 6,722 posts.

Similarly to Steamyard, The Old House made the top twenty.

3. Tamper Coffee, Westfield Terrace, tampercoffee.co.uk

Tamper brings New Zealand’s cafe culture to Sheffield, and its proven a hit with 6,062 posts boasting #tampercoffee

4. Bungalows and Bears, Division St, bungalowsandbears.com

Bungalows and Bears has been a staple in the city for good food, good drink and good music for over a decade, well documented with #bungalowsandbears and its 2,296 posts.

5. Forge Bakehouse, Abbeydale Road, forgebakehouse.co.uk/cafe

A small bakery serving up all day breakfast and brunch and monthly late-night supper clubs. A fully licensed cocktail bar, and 1,512 posts under #forgebakehouse

6. Gatsby, Division Street, thegatsbybar.co.uk

Weekend party bar that serves up small plates of food from around the globe, with a good effort of 756 posts under #gatsbysheffield

7. Cutlery Works, Neepsend Lane, cutleryworks.co.uk