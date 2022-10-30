The study by LateRooms.com ranked UK cities across five categories including the total number of takeaways and bars, the price of drinks, the crime rate and the hotels with 24-hour receptions.

Sheffield was ranked eighth out of 52 cities for the best student night out giving students something to consider as they attend open days for Sheffield's newest music college, WaterBear, and The University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University this autumn.

In each category, cities were scored out of a maximum of 260. Sheffield scored 195 and was the only Yorkshire city in the top 10. Leeds was in 14th, scoring 182, and York, was 16th scoring 180.

A new study has ranked Sheffield as the eighth best of 52 cities for a night-out for students.

Manchester topped the study with 235 points.

WaterBear, on Arundel Street, has reported a 'satisfying application rate' for their first academic year, but stresses other factors influence enquiries.

WaterBear founder Bruce Dickinson, said: “Sure, nightlife is absolutely a consideration, but in our experience, the primary concern for students and their parents is quality of education, and that's where WaterBear excels.”

The study's top 10 cities for a student night-out, and their score out of 260, included: 1. Manchester – 235; Glasgow – 233; London – 227; Edinburgh – 226; Newcastle – 202; Birmingham – 201; Bristol – 200; Sheffield – 195; Liverpool – 193; and Aberdeen – 192.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founders of WaterBear music college Bruce John Dickinson, left, and Adam Bushell who are looking forward to welcoming students to their new Sheffield college, on Arundel Gate, in the city centre.