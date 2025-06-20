A popular chicken business is set to open in the former Dorothy Perkins shop in Sheffield city centre four years after it closed.

Popeyes is set to open over two floors at 27-29 The Moor by the end of August, The Star has learned.

The American firm is hiring a an assistant general manager on up to £35,000 and a shift manager on up to £13.25-an-hour.

The former Dorothy Perkins on The Moor is set to reopen as an American fried chicken restaurant. | NW

The company says it has more than 3,700 restaurants across the world, including in Meadowhall, Barnsley and a drive-thru in Rotherham.

The store was Dorothy Perkins on the ground floor and Burton menswear. It closed in 2021.

The unit has been empty since, except in December last year when it was used as a Christmas shop.

Popeyes was approached for comment.