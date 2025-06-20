Sheffield shops: Former Dorothy Perkins on The Moor to be transformed into Popeyes fried chicken restaurant
Popeyes is set to open over two floors at 27-29 The Moor by the end of August, The Star has learned.
The American firm is hiring a an assistant general manager on up to £35,000 and a shift manager on up to £13.25-an-hour.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
The company says it has more than 3,700 restaurants across the world, including in Meadowhall, Barnsley and a drive-thru in Rotherham.
The store was Dorothy Perkins on the ground floor and Burton menswear. It closed in 2021.
The unit has been empty since, except in December last year when it was used as a Christmas shop.
Popeyes was approached for comment.