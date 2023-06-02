News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Sheffield retro: Gallery shows 17 much loved restaurants of the 70s, 80s and 90s

Some of them are long gone – others have closed recently after decades offering great food to the people of Sheffield.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 05:45 BST

We have put together a gallery looking back at some of Sheffield’s popular restaurants over the decades, many of which closed after running in the city for generations.

Some of them are famous across generations, while some are slightly lesser known. But this gallery of pictures will bring back the memories for the thousands who ate at them over the years.

If you enjoyed this gallery, you could look at our gallery of shops from the 80s, old sweets loved by Sheffielders, or city landmarks lost to history.

Our picture gallery shows some of Sheffield's much loved restaurants which were popular in the 80s and 90s

1. Much loved lost Sheffield restaurants

Our picture gallery shows some of Sheffield's much loved restaurants which were popular in the 80s and 90s Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The Olde Coach House steak house, The Wicker. While well known by some for its food, others will remember its adverts in the cinemas, featuring a chef sitting down to the table with the posh voice over: "This restaurant is so good - even the chef eats there.", before a still photo of the restaurant was displayed at the end.

2. Olde Coach House, The Wicker

The Olde Coach House steak house, The Wicker. While well known by some for its food, others will remember its adverts in the cinemas, featuring a chef sitting down to the table with the posh voice over: "This restaurant is so good - even the chef eats there.", before a still photo of the restaurant was displayed at the end. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / PIcture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Nirmals Restaurant, which was run by Nirmal and Parshotam Gupta , was been a well known Indian restaurant in Sheffield City centre for over 30 years. The couple retired 10 years ago.

3. Nirmals, West Street

Nirmals Restaurant, which was run by Nirmal and Parshotam Gupta , was been a well known Indian restaurant in Sheffield City centre for over 30 years. The couple retired 10 years ago. Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
Opening in the 1990s, Damons was in operation for over 20 years before it closed. The building is now a pub.

4. Damons Restaurant, near Crystal Peaks

Opening in the 1990s, Damons was in operation for over 20 years before it closed. The building is now a pub. Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Sheffield