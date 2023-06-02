Sheffield retro: Gallery shows 17 much loved restaurants of the 70s, 80s and 90s
Some of them are long gone – others have closed recently after decades offering great food to the people of Sheffield.
We have put together a gallery looking back at some of Sheffield’s popular restaurants over the decades, many of which closed after running in the city for generations.
Some of them are famous across generations, while some are slightly lesser known. But this gallery of pictures will bring back the memories for the thousands who ate at them over the years.
