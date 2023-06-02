2 . Olde Coach House, The Wicker

The Olde Coach House steak house, The Wicker. While well known by some for its food, others will remember its adverts in the cinemas, featuring a chef sitting down to the table with the posh voice over: "This restaurant is so good - even the chef eats there.", before a still photo of the restaurant was displayed at the end. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / PIcture Sheffield