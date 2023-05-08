We’ve got a great history of making sweets here in Sheffield.

We’re the city that gave the world liquorice allsorts, a traditional favourite manufactured in Hillsborough by Bassett’s for generations, and the firm set up by George Bassett, who lived in Sheffield, still operates a factory here. And we’ve also got Simpkins Sweets, manufacturing here for 100 years.

And whatever your favourite sweet was, whether it be one of the ones being turned out in great numbers in the city or something completely different, in years gone by there was plenty of chance to get them here.

Even the school tuck shops in the city would be selling penny chews on the school premises, back in the day.

These were times long before the days of sugar taxes when Sheffield was a great place to get your sweets.

We’ve put together a gallery to show a selection of the many sweets that you’ll remember if you grew up here in Sheffield. Which was your favourite?

The picture shows sweets pouring off the production line at Geoge Bassett & Co. Ltd in Sheffield in 1972.

Dolly mixtures were only small sweets but you got plenty in the packet. They were among the many products made by Bassetts.

Pear Drops - a classic British boiled sweet traditionally in pink and yellow and flavoured with ethyl acetate to taste like pears. They were another product once made at Bassetts

Love Hearts came in a tube, and whoever you gave them to would get a message on the sweet.

