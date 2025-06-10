Sheffield restaurant rated amongst top 100 in the country following the National Restaurant Awards

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular restaurant in Sheffield has been celebrated as one of the best in the country following a recent award.

The National Restaurant Awards began in 2007 and in the years since have been on the hunt for the best places to grab a meal across the UK.

Each year they compile a list of the 100 best restaurants nationally, decided on by a panel of more than 200 experts drawn from across the industry, including food writers, chefs and restaurateurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And this year a restaurant from the Steel City managed to gain recognition from the prestigious awarding body.

JÖRO's co-owners, husband-and-wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French said they had fallen in love with the acclaimed restaurant's new site at Oughtibridge Mill as soon as they set eyes on it two years ago.JÖRO's co-owners, husband-and-wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French said they had fallen in love with the acclaimed restaurant's new site at Oughtibridge Mill as soon as they set eyes on it two years ago.
JÖRO's co-owners, husband-and-wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French said they had fallen in love with the acclaimed restaurant's new site at Oughtibridge Mill as soon as they set eyes on it two years ago. | JÖRO

Joro, in Outibridge, ranked 43rd in this year’s table and stands as the only restaurant in Sheffield that made the list.

Run by husband-and-wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French, the restaurant had humble beginnings when it opened in 2016 inside a shipping container complex on Shalesmoor, on the edge of Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island.

In 2024, the pair’s ambitions pushed them to a bigger venue, as they found their business a new home at a former paper mill near Oughtibridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The new kitchen allowed them to explore further, pushing a modern tasting menu with Asian influence.

The original shipping container location remains under the street food brand Konjo.

On top of being listed in the top 100, they were also shortlisted for the ‘Opening of the Year’ and ‘Restaurateurs of the Year’ categories, though lost out in the end.

Related topics:RestaurantSheffieldRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice