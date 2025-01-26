Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

JÖRO is the gem in Sheffield's culinary crown, and with its move to a stunning new location it's shining brighter than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now housed in a pretty 19th-century paper mill, nestled in the shadow of a dramatic rock face, overlooking the River Don and with views into the woods beyond, it's a far cry from the shipping container complex beside a busy dual carriageway where it began life.

In the sensitively converted mill and its picturesque surrounds, on the edge of the Peak District, it feels like the show-stopping food finally has the arena it deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acclaimed restaurant JÖRO moved to its new home at an old paper mill nestled in Sheffield's picturesque Don Valley, on the edge of the Peak District, in December 2024. Photo: Tim Green Photography | Tim Green Photography

The big move from Kelham Island to the Sheffield countryside, between Oughtibridge and Wharncliffe, around six miles north-west of the city centre, could easily have proved a distraction for husband-and-wife owners Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French.

But, if anything, they and the team have upped their game and elevated the food, which already had critics cooing, to another level.

‘Comforting yet sophisticated’

The Star was lucky enough to be invited to try the tasting menu at the new place, dubbed JÖRO 2.0, and the whole experience was nothing short of spectacular.

JÖRO achieves the rare feat of producing food that's at once comforting, yet sophisticated, playful but never pretentious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside JÖRO's new home, in the 19th century former Oughtibridge Mill. Photo: Tim Green Photography | Tim Green Photography

It's the best of Yorkshire - with many of the ingredients sourced locally - filtered through the lens of the Japanese and Nordic influences and techniques which are central to Joro's identity.

There are plenty of theatrical flourishes - from the hot coal used to singe the exquisite lemon meringue pie, to the fun blackcurrant, beetroot and white chocolate lollipops - but it never feels like they’re showing off.

‘Every forkful reveals hidden depths’

Everything's there for a reason and each dish comes with its own little surprises, every forkful revealing hidden depths.

My personal highlights included the tender Silver Hill duck, sent soaring by the gorgeous Kampot pepper and blackcurrant condiment; the chawanmushi, a classic Japanese savoury egg custard dish with black truffle, ikura and shiitake mushrooms, which was insanely moreish; and the elegant croustade pastry cup, filled with beef, myoga ginger and jalapeño, which packed so much flavour into a single, satisfyingly crisp mouthful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sticky toffee pudding with miso, creme crue and arabica coffee, at JÖRO. Photo: Tim Green Photography | Tim Green Photography

As each course arrived, bringing new delights and surprises, I felt like a young Charlie marvelling at the secrets of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory being revealed before his eyes. The food here really does rekindle that childlike sense of wonder.

The optional drinks pairing menu, with soft and alcoholic versions available, perfectly complements each dish, with some unusual choices, from thoughtfully selected sakes, wines and beer to an intriguing rhubarb, rose and white chocolate concoction.

Picturesque terrace

The decor is stylish yet warm and welcoming, and everything’s been so well thought-out, from the beautiful crockery by Polly Simpson to the beautiful handcrafted knives made just up the road in Stocksbridge by Stuart Mitchell.

One of the biggest changes at the new venue is the terrace with its amazing views. Even on a damp, dull winter’s afternoon, it was easy to appreciate what a great addition this will prove come spring and summer when it hosts exciting live-fire cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Silver Hill duck, with Kampot pepper and blackcurrant condiment, and morel farci, at Sheffield's JÖRO restaurant | National World

There are seven rooms upstairs, where guests can sleep in luxury before enjoying breakfast in bed JÖRO-style; a bar and cafe, which is proving popular with locals; and a shop selling some of the ingredients used by Luke and his team.

JÖRO has really helped put Sheffield on the foodie map since it opened in Kelham Island in 2016.

The Amalfi lemon meringue pie, at Sheffield's JÖRO restaurant | National World

It was recently named the 13th best restaurant in the UK and has achieved almost every accolade going, including a coveted place in the Michelin Guide.

Just about the only garland going it has yet to receive is a Michelin star, but such is the quality of the cooking, the attention to detail and the imagination at play it’s surely only a matter of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JÖRO's new home in the 19th-century Oughtibridge Mill, on Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield | National World

The full signature tasting menu costs £125, which is decent value for a special occasion, while the express tasting menu, is priced at a remarkably reasonable £45.

The new venue is only a 15-minute drive or a half-hour bus ride from the city centre and is easily accessible from the M1.

You can watch the dishes being prepared at JÖRO's new home in the 19th-century Oughtibridge Mill, on Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield | National World

JÖRO’s new home is already a must-visit destination for any self-respecting foodie and we’re blessed to have somewhere so special in Sheffield.

JÖRO is at Oughtibridge Mill, Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield S35 0LB.

For more information, and to book, visit: https://jororestaurant.co.uk/.