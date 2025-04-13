Sheffield Wine Week: City-wide celebration set to return for second year this summer

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The north’s largest multi-day celebration of wine is returning to Sheffield this summer and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Sheffield Wine Week, a five-day celebration of quality wine, is returning for the second year in a row between June 18 and 22.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The city-wide festival offers bars, restaurants and retailers from across Sheffield and beyond with the opportunity to participate in the massive event, which will include activities ranging from tastings, talks, pairings and more from wineries, importers, wholesalers and others drinks industry professionals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, over a dozen different venues covering all corners of the city hosted over 30 events and organisers are hoping this year will be even bigger.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Returning participants include Bench/La Cave, Elm, Gills and Co, Joro, Mitchell’s, Nomad Maison, The Old Shoe, The Pangolin, The Pearl, Starmore Boss, Tenaya, and The Wonky Labrador with new names already being added such as Barks Wine Shop, Bullion, The Crow, Department, The Harlequin, Konjo, and Rutland Arms.

The Wine Week will be returning to Sheffield for the second year in a row, with organises hoping for it to be bigger and better. Last year's celebrations took place in venues across the city, including The Old Shoe in Orchard Square. The Wine Week will be returning to Sheffield for the second year in a row, with organises hoping for it to be bigger and better. Last year's celebrations took place in venues across the city, including The Old Shoe in Orchard Square.
The Wine Week will be returning to Sheffield for the second year in a row, with organises hoping for it to be bigger and better. Last year's celebrations took place in venues across the city, including The Old Shoe in Orchard Square. | Ded Studios and Ellie Grace.

Additionally, Sheffield Wine Week itself is hosting its first-ever signature event - an outdoor wine fair atop Bole Hills in Crookes featuring plenty of wine tasting alongside food trucks, live music and other family-friendly activities on Saturday June 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tenaya owner and Sheffield Wine Week co-founder Virginia Myers said: “This year we are very excited to be hosting our very own feature event - Wine Week Fest - at one of Sheffield’s great parks, Bole Hills.

“The aim is to bring the wine industry in Sheffield and beyond together along with the city's wine drinkers for a relaxed day out at the park.

“It will be a great opportunity to try new wines, eat good food, learn more about wine and relax as a community in a beautiful outdoor space.

“We can't wait.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:WineRestaurantsBarsSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice