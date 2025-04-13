Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The north’s largest multi-day celebration of wine is returning to Sheffield this summer and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wine Week, a five-day celebration of quality wine, is returning for the second year in a row between June 18 and 22.

The city-wide festival offers bars, restaurants and retailers from across Sheffield and beyond with the opportunity to participate in the massive event, which will include activities ranging from tastings, talks, pairings and more from wineries, importers, wholesalers and others drinks industry professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, over a dozen different venues covering all corners of the city hosted over 30 events and organisers are hoping this year will be even bigger.

Returning participants include Bench/La Cave, Elm, Gills and Co, Joro, Mitchell’s, Nomad Maison, The Old Shoe, The Pangolin, The Pearl, Starmore Boss, Tenaya, and The Wonky Labrador with new names already being added such as Barks Wine Shop, Bullion, The Crow, Department, The Harlequin, Konjo, and Rutland Arms.

The Wine Week will be returning to Sheffield for the second year in a row, with organises hoping for it to be bigger and better. Last year's celebrations took place in venues across the city, including The Old Shoe in Orchard Square. | Ded Studios and Ellie Grace.

Additionally, Sheffield Wine Week itself is hosting its first-ever signature event - an outdoor wine fair atop Bole Hills in Crookes featuring plenty of wine tasting alongside food trucks, live music and other family-friendly activities on Saturday June 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenaya owner and Sheffield Wine Week co-founder Virginia Myers said: “This year we are very excited to be hosting our very own feature event - Wine Week Fest - at one of Sheffield’s great parks, Bole Hills.

“The aim is to bring the wine industry in Sheffield and beyond together along with the city's wine drinkers for a relaxed day out at the park.

“It will be a great opportunity to try new wines, eat good food, learn more about wine and relax as a community in a beautiful outdoor space.

“We can't wait.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.