Sheffield Wine Week: City-wide celebration set to return for second year this summer
Sheffield Wine Week, a five-day celebration of quality wine, is returning for the second year in a row between June 18 and 22.
The city-wide festival offers bars, restaurants and retailers from across Sheffield and beyond with the opportunity to participate in the massive event, which will include activities ranging from tastings, talks, pairings and more from wineries, importers, wholesalers and others drinks industry professionals.
Last year, over a dozen different venues covering all corners of the city hosted over 30 events and organisers are hoping this year will be even bigger.
Returning participants include Bench/La Cave, Elm, Gills and Co, Joro, Mitchell’s, Nomad Maison, The Old Shoe, The Pangolin, The Pearl, Starmore Boss, Tenaya, and The Wonky Labrador with new names already being added such as Barks Wine Shop, Bullion, The Crow, Department, The Harlequin, Konjo, and Rutland Arms.
Additionally, Sheffield Wine Week itself is hosting its first-ever signature event - an outdoor wine fair atop Bole Hills in Crookes featuring plenty of wine tasting alongside food trucks, live music and other family-friendly activities on Saturday June 21.
Tenaya owner and Sheffield Wine Week co-founder Virginia Myers said: “This year we are very excited to be hosting our very own feature event - Wine Week Fest - at one of Sheffield’s great parks, Bole Hills.
“The aim is to bring the wine industry in Sheffield and beyond together along with the city's wine drinkers for a relaxed day out at the park.
“It will be a great opportunity to try new wines, eat good food, learn more about wine and relax as a community in a beautiful outdoor space.
“We can't wait.”
