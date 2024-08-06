Sheffield pubs: The Anvil operator Stonegate responds after boozer closes amid accusations from locals
The Anvil, on Stannington Road, closed on Sunday August 4 after a day of discount drinks and a free buffet.
Locals speculated online about why operator Stongegate had been unable to find a new landlord with some believing it is asking too much in rent.
Now the firm has responded, hinting it could be open again soon.
A spokesperson from Stonegate said, “The Anvil, Sheffield is currently closed whilst a change of publican takes place. The popular community hub will re-open in the coming weeks and looks forward to welcoming guests back”
It is advertised on a fixed term tenancy with a guide rent of £461 a week and a ‘Potential Full Tie Release Fee’ of £33,250. It comes with an upstairs flat ‘suitable for a couple or small family’.
In April, it was reported Stonegate was battling a £2.2bn debt pile, raising concerns about its future. It is Britain’s biggest put company and runs chains including the Slug and Lettuce and All Bar One.
