Sheffield pubs: The Anvil operator Stonegate responds after boozer closes amid accusations from locals

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Aug 2024, 06:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The operator of a closed Sheffield pub has responded after locals accusing it of wanting too much money from landlords.

The Anvil, on Stannington Road, closed on Sunday August 4 after a day of discount drinks and a free buffet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Locals speculated online about why operator Stongegate had been unable to find a new landlord with some believing it is asking too much in rent.

Stonegate has issued a statement after The Anvil closedStonegate has issued a statement after The Anvil closed
Stonegate has issued a statement after The Anvil closed | Google

Now the firm has responded, hinting it could be open again soon.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Stonegate said, “The Anvil, Sheffield is currently closed whilst a change of publican takes place. The popular community hub will re-open in the coming weeks and looks forward to welcoming guests back”

It is advertised on a fixed term tenancy with a guide rent of £461 a week and a ‘Potential Full Tie Release Fee’ of £33,250. It comes with an upstairs flat ‘suitable for a couple or small family’.

In April, it was reported Stonegate was battling a £2.2bn debt pile, raising concerns about its future. It is Britain’s biggest put company and runs chains including the Slug and Lettuce and All Bar One.

Related topics:FoodStonegatePubsSheffieldBritain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice