A popular Sheffield pub is closing amid speculation the operating company wants too much money from landlords.

The Anvil, on Stannington Road, is offering 25 per cent discount on all drinks and a free buffet from 3pm ahead of it shutting down today, Sunday August 4.

The boozer is run by debt-ridden pub chain Stonegate. The company has not responded to The Star.

The Anvil in Stannington is closing down | Google

Locals have been speculating about why it has been unable to find a new landlord with some believing it is asking too much in rent.

In April, it was reported Stonegate had was battling a £2.2bn debt pile, raising concerns about its future. It is Britain’s biggest pub company and runs chains including the Slug and Lettuce and All Bar One.

The Anvil is advertised on a fixed term tenancy with a guide rent of £461 a week and a Potential ‘Full Tie Release Fee’ of £33,250. It comes with an upstairs flat ‘suitable for a couple or small family’.

A section called ‘Regional Manager's Thoughts’ states: “This is a great heart of the community wet-led pub, that is busy over the weekends with locals. During the week, the pub experiences high trade with walkers and dog walkers.

“It lends itself to quiz nights, sports clubs, and live music. The locals love events and will also use the pub for birthday parties, gender reveals and live sports events on the TV.”