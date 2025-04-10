Kapital: Beer lovers' paradise set to open in Sheffield city centre this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has officially begun on what is set to be Sheffield’s largest destination for European beer, food and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Wellington Street, just next door to the Moor shopping centre, Kapital Beer Hall and Restaurant will be a 4,500 sq ft venue bringing the best of continental Europe to Sheffield.

It comes as part of the £470 million Heart of the City development and is the latest venture from the award-winning team behind Two Thirds Beer Co. on Abbeydale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £750,000 project will house four huge stainless-steel tanks filled weekly with unpasteurised Budvar lager delivered fresh from the Czech Republic straight to Sheffield.

Construction on what is set to be the new go-to place for European has begun. | Kapital

Guests can also expect the largest European beer selection within the city centre alongside a creative cocktail list, outdoor beer garden and pan-European restaurant serving classic dishes.

Construction and fit out of the double storey venue is expected to take 10 weeks with doors set to open this summer.

Kapital co-founder, Ben Stubbs, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see our vision for Kapital come to life as work gets fully underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 4,500 sq ft venue will be a modern take on the traditional European beer hall, with four huge stainless-steel tanks filled with lager. | Kapital

“We’ve poured everything into this concept and truly believe it’s going to bring something totally fresh and unique for Sheffield.

“A modern take on the traditional European beer hall with great beer, quality food, and atmosphere, all brought together in a stunning space in the heart of our hometown.

“It’s big, it’s bold, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.