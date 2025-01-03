Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 1,000 people have signed up for a free pint of Budvar in a stunt to promote a huge new city centre bar.

Two Thirds Beer Co will import the legendary beer from the brewery in South Bohemia, Czech Republic, to its new site, Kapital, on Wellington Street, every week.

And to publicise the venture it is giving away a pint for every kilometre travelled, some 1,525km.

Kapital is the brainchild of the team behind Two Thirds Beer Co, from left: Ben Stubbs, Danny Clare and Adam Inns. | Two Thirds

The £500,000 Euro-inspired beer hall and restaurant aims to be the largest of its kind in the city and create up to 30 jobs. It is set to open “around April,” according to co-director Danny Clare.

Mr Clare said they believed there was the demand for European beer including “unpasteurised, imported, tank lager” - Budvar - and if not they would aim to grow one.

He added: “We’re all beer fanatics and have been on various trips across the continent. We were looking for an opportunity in Sheffield city centre for some time and when this large space, which is blank canvas, became available, we wanted to grab it.”

Kapital is the brainchild of the trio behind Two Thirds Beer Co on Abbeydale Road - Ben Stubbs, Danny Clare and Adam Inns - which is renowned for its craft beers and German-themed street food.

Mr Clare said it had had a good Christmas and they were now taking a few days off.

Kapital will span two floors in Elshaw House, the new office block on Wellington and Carver streets in the Heart of the City development.

It will offer the “biggest European beer selection in the city centre” and bring “the best of Europe’s beer halls to Sheffield.”

It will also have eight taps of craft beer but no cask ale.

Mr Clare said: “I think the operation will be big enough and complex enough as it is. There won’t be space for cask ale on the bar. We made a conscious decision to create a Euro-inspired beer hall.”