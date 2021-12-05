Sheffield is pigs in blankets mad compared to rest of UK according to Tesco's Christmas report
While the average UK adult will consume four pigs in blankets this Christmas, almost a quarter of Sheffielders plan to put away more than ten.
Retailer Tesco found that 22 per cent of residents plan on eating more than ten of the bacon-wrapped festive favourites throughout the festive season this year.
Tesco has lifted the lid on how the nation plans to spend the festive season in its fourth annual Christmas report; key trends for this year’s festive season include a growing preference for Christmas brunches and ‘Instagrammable’ spreads; a continued thirst for no and low alcohol; increasingly ‘conscious’ celebrations; a surge in popularity for turkey, and a bleak outlook for traditional Brussels sprouts as younger generations abandon them.
Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: “As we enjoy the freedom to extend the dinner table and make wonderful memories, it’s perhaps no surprise that 86 per cent of the nation say nothing will stop them from having a joyful Christmas in 2021.
“In our fourth annual Tesco Christmas Report, we’ve lifted the lid on what the seasonal comeback will look like – from reviving family traditions to finding new food occasions and being sustainably savvy throughout celebrations.
"However you choose to spend this Christmas, Tesco is here to help you mark the moments that matter, with innovative, quality products at excellent value for money. On behalf of Tesco, we wish you a Merry Christmas.”
Nearly half (47 per cent) of the people surveyed want to spend more time with family than in previous Christmases, while 20 per cent want to spend more time with friends.