Sheffield pubs: German bar Stein Haus hosting 'cowboy bottomless brunch' with unlimited drinks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stein Haus on West Street is hosting a Western-themed event with live country music, dancers, ‘full decor’ and burgers. Other drinks in the ‘bottomless’ offer include Prosecco, beer and cider.
Organised by a company called Yeehaw, £40 ‘early bird’ tickets are sold out, its website shows, leaving £45 tickets, plus £4.50 booking fee, for sale.
It adds: ‘Live performances from country music artists delivering foot stompin’, reach-for-the-sky country anthems. Our Yeehaw dancers putting a modern twist on line dancing with crowd participation encouraged’.
Scores of people have responded positively to a Facebook post promoting the event.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Stein Haus, which advertises itself as ‘Sheffield’s only authentic Bavarian Beerhall’, runs its own ‘Bottomless Bierkeller’.
For £25, customers get food and unlimited drinks for 90 minutes, although ‘only one drink is permitted at one time’.
In 2022, Sheffield hospitality consultant and former co-owner of Silversmiths restaurant, Justin Rowntree, warned the hospitality trade needed to manage the risks of the ‘bottomless brunch’ and stop customers getting ‘blind drunk’ and putting themselves in danger.
He spoke out after two middle-aged women passed out and needed hospital treatment after a bottomless brunch at Mr Wilson’s bar on West Street.
They claim to have been ‘spiked’ but the bar said they downed 25 cocktails in less than two hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.