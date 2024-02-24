Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When I first came to Sheffield someone told me of a weird quirk with Sheffield city centre's Greggs outlets.

There's a weird quirk with Sheffield city centre's Greggs. If you look at them on a map, they are almost in an exact straight line as the crow flies. Join me on a walk along the 'Greggs Line' while I try my best to understand how it might have happened.

If you look up the locations on a map, they form an almost perfect straight line as the crow flies.

It means on a walk through Sheffield city centre there are places where you can see two Greggs on the same street in opposite directions.