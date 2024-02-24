Watch: I walk the length of the Sheffield 'Greggs Line' and briefly examine how it might have happened
There's something a bit odd about the Greggs in Sheffield city centre
When I first came to Sheffield someone told me of a weird quirk with Sheffield city centre's Greggs outlets.
If you look up the locations on a map, they form an almost perfect straight line as the crow flies.
It means on a walk through Sheffield city centre there are places where you can see two Greggs on the same street in opposite directions.
Watch the video above and join me as I walk the length of the Greggs Line while I try my best to understand how it might have happened.