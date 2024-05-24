Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St James Retail Park lost its Wilko store when the chain collapsed in 2023.

JD Sports is to open a brand new Sheffield store in a vacant retail unit previously occupied by Wilko, The Star understands.

Wilko went into administration in August 2023, leading to the closure of all the brands Sheffield stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following online speculation, sources have confirmed to The Star the former Wilko unit at St James Retail Park in Jordanthorpe will be filled by a JD Sports.

The former Wilko unit in the St James Retail Park is set to be filled by a JD Sports, The Star understands.

The retailer will be joining an array of shops including Aldi, Shoe Zone, M&S, T.K Maxx, Costa and Greggs in the retail park, which has 419 free parking spaces and is well served by multiple bus routes.

Both JD Sports and Savills, who manage the retail park, declined to comment. It is not yet known when the new store is set to open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second new store The Star have confirmed will be filling an old Wilkos unit in a week, after enquiries led to the announcement B&M would be moving into the former Crystal Peaks Wilkos unit later in the summer.

The Wilko store in Hillsborough was saved by Poundland, who retained some of the store’s staff, but closed on April 20, 2024, just months after the takeover.