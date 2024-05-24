St James Retail Park: JD Sports opening in Sheffield retail unit left vacant after Wilko collapse, sources
and live on Freeview channel 276
JD Sports is to open a brand new Sheffield store in a vacant retail unit previously occupied by Wilko, The Star understands.
Wilko went into administration in August 2023, leading to the closure of all the brands Sheffield stores.
Following online speculation, sources have confirmed to The Star the former Wilko unit at St James Retail Park in Jordanthorpe will be filled by a JD Sports.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
The retailer will be joining an array of shops including Aldi, Shoe Zone, M&S, T.K Maxx, Costa and Greggs in the retail park, which has 419 free parking spaces and is well served by multiple bus routes.
Both JD Sports and Savills, who manage the retail park, declined to comment. It is not yet known when the new store is set to open.
This is the second new store The Star have confirmed will be filling an old Wilkos unit in a week, after enquiries led to the announcement B&M would be moving into the former Crystal Peaks Wilkos unit later in the summer.
The Wilko store in Hillsborough was saved by Poundland, who retained some of the store’s staff, but closed on April 20, 2024, just months after the takeover.
Meadowhall’s former Wilko unit remains empty since the discount retailer’s collapse. The unit, which was opposite Argos on the mega-mall’s lengthy “High Street” remains blanked out on maps of the centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.