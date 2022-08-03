True North Brew Co picked up a highly coveted 1-star Great Taste award for it’s Sheffield Dry Gin.

This means that the judges deemed the drink to ‘deliver fantastic flavour’.

They described it as “a very appealing classic dry gin with pronounced juniper and subtle botanicals”.

True North Brew Co is now renowned as one of the top food and drink producers globally after picking up the award.

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process.

Described as “silky and appealing on the palate with juniper freshness, mild peppery notes, and a

clean finish”, Sheffield Dry Gin was a big hit with the panel.

Dean Hollingworth, head distiller from True North Brew Co, said: “We are delighted to have won a Great Taste award for our Sheffield Dry Gin. I am so proud to be adding the iconic black and gold Great Taste logo to our signature gin.”

Made with locally sourced fennel, cardamom and gentian root and expertly crafted in small batches in the centre of the city, Sheffield Dry Gin was one of 5,556 products to receive a Great Taste award in 2022 – 39.1 per cent of the total products entered.

The Great Taste Awards were set up in 1994 and are a prestigious event in the industry and a 1-star award is recognised as a symbol of excellence by those ‘in the know’.

All products in the line-up for judging are blind tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This years judging took place over the course of 90 days with more than 500 judges in two locations weighing in on more than 14,000 products from 110 countries.

Lucy Allen, Gin Sales Manager at True North Brew Co, said: “Being recognised with a Great Taste 1-star means so much and makes all the determination and hard worth it!