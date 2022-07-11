Well, on London Road in Sheffield you can visit almost every corner of the globe in under 10 minutes – from Asia to South America, to the Middle East.

The popular street, just outside of the city centre, is home to a variety of restaurants serving traditional cuisine from different cultures.

London Road is popular for its restaurants and takeaways from around the world

One resident said: “My favourite restaurant is QashQai, it’s just down the road from here and it’s really authentic and the staff are really friendly. It’s amazing, it’s so nice to be somewhere that’s quite multicultural and we’ve got pretty much all the world on one street.”

Choose from Italian eateries, Japanese noodle bars, American diners, Vietnamese cafes and so much more.

London Road, Sheffield, is lined with restaurants and takeaways

Or, if you have the time, why not enjoy a pint from one of the many pubs and bars along the way.

The owner of Kurdistan Charcoal Grill, said: “There is a lot of cultures in London Road, that’s why we’re here serving shawarma and some grilled Kurdish food.”

Take a trip to the sunny Caribbean and try their famous curried goat, or jerk chicken.

A few steps further and you’re in Mexico eating loaded nachos and crispy quesadillas.

London Road, Sheffield

But there’s no need to worry for those of you that are sceptical of spice. You can still find comfort in some British classics and be soothed by the smell of a fluffy jacket potato, or the taste of a freshly battered cod from the chippy.

Another local said: “It’s nice because there’s a lot of different cuisines up here, and you can choose where you want to go. It’s not only here - you can go to another bit of Sheffield and it’s all like this. I think it’s great.”

Make sure that you leave yourself room for pudding and sample a towering sundae, a mouth- watering waffle, or a freshly baked cookie from one of the dessert parlours along the street.

So, why not take a stroll around and experience the different flavours of the world yourself?