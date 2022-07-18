Sheffield nightlife: 11 of the best bars in Sheffield from all around the world

This month, with women's Euros matches taking place in Sheffield, and visitors coming from across Europe, there is no better time to familiarise yourself with the city’s international bars.

By Chloe Aslett
Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:55 am

From Germany to Jamaica, there's a bar in this city perfect for everyone.

West Street or Division Street: Sheffielders have their say on which is best for a day or night out

Here are some of the best.

1. Stein Haus, West Street, Sheffield city centre

Previously Original Bierkeller, Stein Haus sits at the heart of the city on West Street. With punters traditionally spending most of the night standing on the benches, it's perfect for anyone who wants to be on their feet and singing.

2. Molly Malone's Irish Tavern, West Street, in Sheffield city centre

Just up the road from Stein Haus, the lively Irish tavern never fails to have queues outside on a Saturday night. With live music, trivia nights, and sports on TV, you would struggle to find a bar-goer with complaints about the atmosphere.

3. The Grapes, Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre

The Grapes sells the self-proclaimed "best Guinness in Sheffield", has live Irish music 6 days a week, and is run by the longest-serving publican in Sheffield. The first venue the Arctic Monkeys performed in, and a proper Irish pub.

4. Uncle Sams, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

Serving Tex-Mex, burgers, and steaks, Uncle Sams aims to offer the most authentically American experience to their customers. It is the oldest American family restaurant in the city, based on Ecclesall Road.

