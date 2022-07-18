From Germany to Jamaica, there's a bar in this city perfect for everyone.
Here are some of the best.
1. Stein Haus, West Street, Sheffield city centre
Previously Original Bierkeller, Stein Haus sits at the heart of the city on West Street. With punters traditionally spending most of the night standing on the benches, it's perfect for anyone who wants to be on their feet and singing.
2. Molly Malone's Irish Tavern, West Street, in Sheffield city centre
Just up the road from Stein Haus, the lively Irish tavern never fails to have queues outside on a Saturday night. With live music, trivia nights, and sports on TV, you would struggle to find a bar-goer with complaints about the atmosphere.
3. The Grapes, Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre
The Grapes sells the self-proclaimed "best Guinness in Sheffield", has live Irish music 6 days a week, and is run by the longest-serving publican in Sheffield. The first venue the Arctic Monkeys performed in, and a proper Irish pub.
4. Uncle Sams, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield
Serving Tex-Mex, burgers, and steaks, Uncle Sams aims to offer the most authentically American experience to their customers. It is the oldest American family restaurant in the city, based on Ecclesall Road.
