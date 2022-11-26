The stall is now at the Peace Gardens, due to the new shipping container park development forcing a number of attractions to move from their usual space on Fargate this year. The Big Wheel and Alpine Bar were moved to The Moor as a result of the project.

The stall is once again busy and had the longest queues on the market when the Christmas lights were switched on in the city centre last weekend, but the ladies running it say there was a small drop off in trade initially as regulars figured out where they are located this year.

The popular Yorkshire creation involves large Yorkshire puddings filled with your choice of meat, potatoes, veg and gravy, before being rolled together like a wrap.

Yorkshire pudding wraps are proving really popular at Sheffield's Christmas Market

The Christmas Market runs from 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and it is open until 8pm every Friday and Saturday.

There is often a queue of customers waiting to try a Yorkshire pudding wrap at the Christmas Market in Sheffield

